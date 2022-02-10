Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.