NEXT.coin (NEXT) One Day Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,928.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.01 or 0.00803525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00228627 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002924 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00023222 BTC.

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

