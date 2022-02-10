Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF)’s share price was down 16.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Nicox alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.