Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $28.82 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,292.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.75 or 0.07080099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.00310170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.13 or 0.00784087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013737 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00079244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00404283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00225762 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,536,272,298 coins and its circulating supply is 8,922,022,298 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.