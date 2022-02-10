Nomad Royalty’s (NSR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 148.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NSR. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

TSE NSR traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.45. 44,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,603. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$518.26 million and a PE ratio of 38.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.77.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

