Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Nordson has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Nordson stock opened at $236.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.75 and its 200-day moving average is $244.63. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nordson has a 12 month low of $182.52 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

