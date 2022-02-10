Northgate (LON:NTG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.05

Northgate plc (LON:NTG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.05 ($3.38) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.46). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.38), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.05. The firm has a market cap of £333.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53.
Northgate Company Profile (LON:NTG)
