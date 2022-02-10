Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPIFF. CIBC cut their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

