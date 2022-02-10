Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Holdings Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 84,033 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after acquiring an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,797,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 183,321 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

