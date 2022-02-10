NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.34

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.34 and traded as high as C$13.56. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.55, with a volume of 299,630 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

