Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

NCLH stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after buying an additional 1,780,815 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 989,197 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

