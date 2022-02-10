NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,061 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NOV were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NOV by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in NOV by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

