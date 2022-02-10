NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report sales of $420.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.30 million and the lowest is $416.20 million. NOW posted sales of $319.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 901,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NOW by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NOW by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NOW by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,796,000 after buying an additional 435,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
