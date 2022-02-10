NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report sales of $420.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.30 million and the lowest is $416.20 million. NOW posted sales of $319.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.17. 1,035,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 901,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NOW by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NOW by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NOW by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,796,000 after buying an additional 435,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

