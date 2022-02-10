Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) versus STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) Financial Contrast

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nutra Pharma and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutra Pharma and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $50,000.00 351.75 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.44 billion 2.00 $191.12 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Nutra Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutra Pharma and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma -19,789.66% N/A -3,106.21% STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp. operates as a bio pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin. The company was founded on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Branded Products segments. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Branded Products segment sells branded healthcare products and medicines. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Shampoo & Ladival. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

