Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives $54.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.43.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,082 shares of company stock worth $6,960,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Oak Street Health stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.45. 92,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,931. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36.
Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
Oak Street Health Company Profile
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.
