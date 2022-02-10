Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 38.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

OII opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 3.31.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

