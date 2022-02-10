Oddo Bhf Downgrades Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) to Underperform

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Icade in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Icade from €85.00 ($97.70) to €78.00 ($89.66) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Icade in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Icade stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Icade has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $92.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.48.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

