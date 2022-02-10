Offshift Price Reaches $10.28 on Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $49.89 million and $3.76 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $10.28 or 0.00023883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,062.21 or 1.00090271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00066940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022137 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002534 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00401357 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

