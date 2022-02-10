OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHACU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 49.3% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 598,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 197,527 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 130.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 768,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $136,000.
Shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.60.
SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.
