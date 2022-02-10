OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMKR. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,908,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,183,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 187,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,729,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

