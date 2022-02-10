OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $174,000 in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 44,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

