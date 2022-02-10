OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAQ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter worth approximately $5,434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPAQ. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

