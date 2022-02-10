OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGS opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

