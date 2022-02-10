Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

ZEUS stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $278,260. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

