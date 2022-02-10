Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Holdings Lifted by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il boosted its position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 54.6% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 9.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.