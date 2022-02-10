Omni Partners US LLC Acquires New Holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 728,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,000. Omni Partners US LLC owned 0.74% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,367,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 735,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

