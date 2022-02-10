Omni Partners US LLC Buys New Stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 993,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II accounts for 0.5% of Omni Partners US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUDS. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,745,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 598,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,533. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

