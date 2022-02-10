Omni Partners US LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) by 201.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,954 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAX. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $118,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAX traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,061. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

