Omni Partners US LLC Invests $53.96 Million in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,322,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,963,000. Welbilt makes up approximately 2.8% of Omni Partners US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 1.63% of Welbilt as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Welbilt by 626.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Welbilt by 273.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.81. 12,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,415. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

