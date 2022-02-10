Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.48.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.