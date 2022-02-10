Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
