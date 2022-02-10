Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $90.12 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $90.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

