OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Up 9.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 28,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,266,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $739.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
