OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Up 9.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 28,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,266,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $739.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after buying an additional 322,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after buying an additional 2,357,029 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $8,268,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 1,984,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

