OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Deep Field Asset Management LLC

Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,226 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld accounts for approximately 11.6% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of OneSpaWorld worth $15,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.49.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

