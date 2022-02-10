onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. Cowen raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of ON opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. onsemi has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in onsemi by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

