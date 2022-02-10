onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.onsemi also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.100 EPS.

ON stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 247,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,476. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Cowen upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

