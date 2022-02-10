Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report $42.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the highest is $43.60 million. Open Lending reported sales of $39.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year sales of $206.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $207.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $222.90 million, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $231.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

LPRO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 345.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 267,356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at about $2,432,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

