O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Masterton Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Masterton Capital Management LP cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 3.8% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after buying an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7,282.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,657,000 after buying an additional 154,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,977,000 after buying an additional 130,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $18.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $658.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,635. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $428.79 and a one year high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $670.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $687.30.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

