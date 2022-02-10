O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.59 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $640.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $670.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $428.79 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.