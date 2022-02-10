O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $650.00 to $660.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $687.30.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $640.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $428.79 and a 52 week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,578,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,357,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

