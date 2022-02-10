Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of ORN opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.18 million, a P/E ratio of -46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.