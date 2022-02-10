Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.91

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.91 and traded as low as C$8.20. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 32,177 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -37.17.

Get Orocobre alerts:

About Orocobre (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.