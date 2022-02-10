Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Up 9.6%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. 121,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 44,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

