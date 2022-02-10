Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.750-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.50.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.