Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSI. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.