Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.58

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as low as $5.49. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 26,165 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.06% and a return on equity of 72.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 351.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

