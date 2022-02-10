Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 47.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $210.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 7,835 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 36,167 shares of company stock worth $140,382. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Oxford Square Capital worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

