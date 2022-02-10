Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 389,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 263,990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,212,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSTR opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

