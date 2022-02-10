Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.
Shares of PFLC opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55. Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.
Pacific Financial Company Profile
