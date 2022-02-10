Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77. 51,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 76,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The firm has a market cap of C$149.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 14.33.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

