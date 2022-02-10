Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.77. 51,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 76,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
The firm has a market cap of C$149.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 14.33.
Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)
Further Reading
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.