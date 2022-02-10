Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 4.3%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15). 9,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 62,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.16).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.83. The company has a market capitalization of £11.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.40.
Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)
