Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 4.3%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15). 9,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 62,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.16).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.83. The company has a market capitalization of £11.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.40.

Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

